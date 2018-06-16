Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Share Price

News stories about Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evoqua Water Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5931715392318 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies traded up $0.45, reaching $20.63, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,178. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $333.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 10,953,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $233,205,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Irwin sold 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $181,795.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,531,357 shares of company stock valued at $245,502,591.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

