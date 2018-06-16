Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price

News coverage about Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Obalon Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3934277937682 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OBLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics opened at $2.46 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.94% and a negative return on equity of 102.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. research analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

