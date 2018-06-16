Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PetIQ (PETQ) Stock Price

News articles about PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PetIQ earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6847524397419 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 395,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.18 million and a P/E ratio of 58.51.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $996,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,765 in the last ninety days. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.