Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) Stock Price

Headlines about PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1069738383292 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 115,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,160. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return consisting of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in securities, such as bank loan obligations, municipal bonds and notes, corporate bonds and notes, the United States government agencies, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, the United States treasury obligations, asset-backed securities and short-term instruments, among others.

