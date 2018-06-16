United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Bancshares Inc. OH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.7118281331086 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.35. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

