Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cott (COT) Stock Price

News headlines about Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cott earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4080755660084 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cott opened at $16.51 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Cott had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cott will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

COT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cott from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cott in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

