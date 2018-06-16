Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

News articles about Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Depomed earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8006590445611 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have commented on DEPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:DEPO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 2,820,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,698. Depomed has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.69. Depomed had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Depomed will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $139,095.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

