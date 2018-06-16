Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Price

News articles about FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FireEye earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information security company an impact score of 46.077564468059 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of FireEye opened at $17.03 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FireEye has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.35.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $199.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $55,346.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

