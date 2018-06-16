Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proto Labs earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9672642047886 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB opened at $134.50 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.