Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reata Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9642333424984 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals opened at $38.74 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,043,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

