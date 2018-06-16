Telefonica (TEF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.0764974300349 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 965,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,262. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2394 per share. This is an increase from Telefonica’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

