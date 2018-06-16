Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media headlines about Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.2869075177955 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

VCLT stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.90 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.339 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

