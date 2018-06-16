Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Share Price

Media headlines about Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Solid Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 42.8912045447668 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $36.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Solid Biosciences traded up $1.81, reaching $26.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 198,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,601. The firm has a market cap of $875.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.20. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $33.74.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

