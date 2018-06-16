DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.01

Press coverage about DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DavidsTea earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5094312735693 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of DavidsTea and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DTEA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589. DavidsTea has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.45.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that DavidsTea will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

