Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Precipio (PRPO) Share Price

News stories about Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Precipio earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Precipio alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Precipio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Precipio stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 1,274,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc provides platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. The company also delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.