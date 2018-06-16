Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) Stock Price

Media headlines about BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured earned a news impact score of -0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0109454730116 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured traded down $0.04, hitting $13.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 15,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,089. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund.

