National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National American University Holdngs earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0016700334245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

National American University Holdngs opened at $1.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National American University Holdngs has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.77.

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter. National American University Holdngs had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National American University Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

