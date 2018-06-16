Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covenant Transportation Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7801698421859 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $33.46 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $597.59 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.15 million. equities analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $297,009.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,462 shares of company stock worth $8,312,787 in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

