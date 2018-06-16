LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFAU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFAU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LM Funding America earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3504051653604 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFAU remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. LM Funding America has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $10.74.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida and to nonprofit community associations in the states of Washington and Colorado. It offers incorporated nonprofit community associations (Associations), a range of financial products customized to each Association’s financial needs.

