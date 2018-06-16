Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Omega Flex (OFLX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omega Flex earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.5504787431497 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Omega Flex traded up $0.90, hitting $69.70, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 24,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,343. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.32 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

