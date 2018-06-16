Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4311170464262 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Peoples Financial opened at $14.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Peoples Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.