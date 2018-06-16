Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rigel Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9192731898553 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 9,335,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,436. The stock has a market cap of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

