Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Soleno Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7340689699252 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.33 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development.

