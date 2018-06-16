Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) Stock Price

News coverage about Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supervalu earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7762421481312 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SVU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supervalu from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Supervalu from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supervalu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of Supervalu opened at $19.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Supervalu has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). Supervalu had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Supervalu will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

