Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Media stories about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.4712723599 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. 7,915,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,102. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.