BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media stories about BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BIO-key International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.0139165101653 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKYI. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of BIO-key International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

BKYI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,386. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 88.91%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Fong Wong Kwok bought 91,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

