Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.01

Media coverage about Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cal-Maine Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6507321894795 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 384,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,118. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $96,486.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $180,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.