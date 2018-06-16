Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price

News stories about CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CSP earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.9379014000197 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CSP opened at $9.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.14. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

