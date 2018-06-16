Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Share Price

News stories about Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manitowoc earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.759065280707 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Manitowoc traded up $0.09, reaching $25.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 785,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.76 million, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.54. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.59 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. OTR Global cut Manitowoc to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other news, CEO Barry Pennypacker acquired 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $493,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

