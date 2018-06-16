Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Optical Cable (OCC) Share Price

News articles about Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Optical Cable earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.5029509798234 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Optical Cable traded up $0.05, hitting $3.35, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 78,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.40%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

