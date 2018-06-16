Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PROS (PRO) Share Price

News articles about PROS (NYSE:PRO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PROS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.9405847547752 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PROS to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.00 price objective on PROS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

PROS opened at $37.39 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.25. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,880.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

