Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Share Price

Headlines about Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ribbon Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.5683288329988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 244,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a PE ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 1.65. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

