Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) Stock Price

News headlines about Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunlands Online Education Group earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3985795360992 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:STG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.94. 123,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,675. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunlands Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sunlands Online Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

