Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TapImmune Inc. common stock (TPIV) Stock Price

Media coverage about TapImmune Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:TPIV) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TapImmune Inc. common stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4997740345045 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, WBB Securities started coverage on shares of TapImmune Inc. common stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TapImmune Inc. common stock traded up $1.85, reaching $10.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,104,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,636. TapImmune Inc. common stock has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

TapImmune Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:TPIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,300,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

TapImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease. The company offers TPIV100/110 Peptide vaccine, which has completed phase I human clinical trials, used for the treatment of HER2/neu+ breast cancer; and TPIV200 Peptide vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of folate alpha/triple-negative breast and ovarian cancer.

