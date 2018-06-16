Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AC Immune (ACIU) Stock Price

Media headlines about AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AC Immune earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1810232601617 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AC Immune has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of ACIU stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 20,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,402. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.18.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

