Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Ameren (NYSE:AEE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameren earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4974853147086 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Ameren alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gabelli began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 3,256,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.