Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price

Headlines about Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Data I/O earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.8366591261333 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Data I/O opened at $6.67 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Data I/O had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter.

DAIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on Data I/O and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

