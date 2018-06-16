Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Stock Price

News articles about Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.9317715232243 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners traded down $0.25, reaching $17.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 98,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,851. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $580.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.