Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Share Price

Media headlines about Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Myovant Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3722684913975 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences opened at $22.69 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -2.15. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays cut Myovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $17.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Dexxon bought 1,110,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,004.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,534,140 shares of company stock worth $161,089,903 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.