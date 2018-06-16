Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Share Price

Headlines about Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ritter Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9476571802259 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals remained flat at $$3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 46,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,454. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

