Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News coverage about Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sangamo Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3198408151194 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$15.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,525. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Steven J. Mento sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $844,303. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.