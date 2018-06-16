Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Semtech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.955300188082 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Semtech has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.33 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 13,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $675,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,932.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $107,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,147 shares of company stock valued at $14,562,411. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

