Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TCP Capital (TCPC) Share Price

News headlines about TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TCP Capital earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.8888781423311 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TCP Capital opened at $14.43 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. TCP Capital has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $17.03.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 45.28%. equities analysts forecast that TCP Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

TCP Capital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the investment management company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TCP Capital from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

