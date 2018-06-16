Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Stock Price

News headlines about Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4517073055043 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Urstadt Biddle Properties traded up $0.31, hitting $16.86, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 7,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Urstadt acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $93,027.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

