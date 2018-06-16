Ventas (VTR) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News coverage about Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ventas earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3662080382779 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.23. 2,746,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,223. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ventas has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $3,559,027. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

