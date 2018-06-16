Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Walmart (WMT) Stock Price

Media stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the retailer an impact score of 47.0102765681356 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,520,986 shares of company stock worth $634,666,468 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.