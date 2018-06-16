American Express (AXP) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.07

News headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the payment services company an impact score of 44.7114614511943 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. 6,741,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,991. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $882,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,936 shares of company stock worth $8,082,400. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

