Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Stock Price

News stories about Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Pacific Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7794489985351 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Central Pacific Financial opened at $29.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $30,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

