Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ciner Resources (CINR) Stock Price

News headlines about Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ciner Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4672438459096 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources traded up $0.27, hitting $25.98, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $507.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 8.29%. research analysts expect that Ciner Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ciner Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ciner Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.