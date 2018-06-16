Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Floor & Decor (FND) Share Price

News stories about Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Floor & Decor earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.428310372201 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE FND opened at $55.75 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -1.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $505,214.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $736,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218,824 shares of company stock worth $328,477,707 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

